Police searching for suspect who whot man in leg on south side

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in his leg on the south side of town late Friday.

Officers responded around 9:18 p.m. to the 200 block of Rehmann Street near Nogalitos Street for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim shot in the leg. Police say the victim showed up at the home on Rehmann Street and asked for help because he had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but couldn't find any signs of a crime scene. No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

