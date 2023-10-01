Police searching for missing 98-year-old man last seen on Friday

Ramos was last seen off of the 600 block of Ellor Dr. near Culebra Road and St. Mary's University.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 98-year-old man who was last seen on Friday, September 29.

Pedro Zuniga Ramos is 5'5" tall, weighs about 160 pounds with brown eyes and he is bald., and has two indentations on the top of his head, according to SAPD.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he disappeared.

If you have seen him or have any information that may help, please call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

