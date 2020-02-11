x
Police searching for man accused of robbing west-side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a west-side convenience store.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Express Way on 7751 W US Hwy 90 San Antonio near Marbach Road.

Police said the suspect approached the front counter with a weapon and demanded money. Then, they took off, driving east.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

