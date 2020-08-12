Police searching for man accused of robbing a Beer King

SAPD said the man walked into the store and threatened an employee with a handgun, demanding cash from the register.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who robbed a Beer King at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Beer King on 3703 Blanco Road.

Police said the man was wearing a black hoodie and black face mask. He walked into the store and threatened an employee with a handgun, demanding cash from the register.

The man took off on foot and hasn't been found. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.