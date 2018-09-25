SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects responsible for the robbery of an IHOP on the northwest side of San Antonio last Monday.

The incident occurred at the restaurant located at 12780 IH 10 West at 3:30 a.m.

Police said two unknown suspects initially placed an order with the cashier but then returned with a note demanding the cash from the register.

Crime stoppers urges anyone with information to contact them at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

