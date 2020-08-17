Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Police said 24-year-old Dominic Sustarsic was walking westbound on the access road to a nearby hotel when he was hit.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run suspect.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 28, on the North Loop 1604 Access Road.

Police said 24-year-old Dominic Sustarsic was walking westbound on the access road to a nearby hotel when he was hit by what police believe is a 2012-2017 Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver took off without rendering aid, police said.

Authorities received a call around 1:53 a.m. that the victim was lying in the road to the left of the shoulder near Agave Pass.

Police said the Volkswagen should have damage to the front bumper and windshield on the driver's side.

Sustarsic was left with serious injuries that authorities say will require extensive medical care.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.