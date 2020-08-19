Police searching for carjacking suspects accused of robbing eastside business owner

Officers tracked down one of three suspects, but need your help to find the other two who took off running on the city's eastside.

SAN ANTONIO — A carjacking on the city's eastside just before midnight on Tuesday ended with a police chase, but only one of the three suspects in custody.

Around 11:30 p.m., detectives from the San Antonio Police Department got called out to investigate a robbery at One Stop Shop, located at 1265 South W.W. White Road.

Police said the victim was closing up shop at his store for the night when he was approached by three men. He said one of those suspects threatened him with a gun to his chest and demanded his vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle a short time later occupied by the suspects and the suspects drove around a neighborhood while attempting to get away.

Police said as the suspects were driving on MLK Boulevard, attempting to turn to go eastbound on I-10, the driver was going too fast, left the roadway while making the turn, hit a gravel pit, lost control and crashed the vehicle into an embankment along the access road.