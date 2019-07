SAN ANTONIO — Police are offering a reward and asking for the public's help tracking down two men accused of stealing a woman's purse.

The incident occurred on June 21 on Huebner Road. Police say two men broke into the woman's car and stole her purse.

The suspects were later seen on surveillance video using the victim's credit card at Home Depot and Walmart.

Anyone who may know who the two men are is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP.

