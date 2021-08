SAPD says the people shown are "persons of interested."

SAN ANTONIO — A person was robbed outside a local business parking lot, and authorities are searching for the suspects, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened Monday, July 26 in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive near Logwood Avenue.

Police said the people in this photo are "persons of interest" in the robbery:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Robbery unit at (210) 207-7300.