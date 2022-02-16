Suspects accused of aggravated robbery in south-side parking lot

Authorities are now asking for the public's help in finding the suspects. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of aggravated robbery.

The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 14, on 1519 West Southcross Boulevard in a laundromat parking lot.

Police said the victim met with the suspects and was "selling some property." The suspects said they were interested in purchasing.

The victim reportedly handed the suspects a few items, but the suspects refused to give them back. The suspects then pulled out a gun as they drove off in a blue sedan with the items.

Authorities are now asking for the public's help in finding the suspects pictured here:

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests. You can contact 210-224-STOP or visit their website here to leave an anonymous tip.