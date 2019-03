SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect they say robbed a convenience store at knifepoint.

The robbery occurred just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12. Police say the suspect walked into the Little Corner Store, located at 4823 Blanco Rd., with a knife in their hand.

The suspect demanded money, then ran away.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to call them at 224-STOP. They may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.