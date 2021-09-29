Police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing man in mid-September

Police said Luis Angel Alvarado is accused of shooting, killing 31-year-old Santos Cedillo.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man accused of murdering another man in mid-September.

The man has been identified as Luis Angel Alvarado. Police said Alvarado is accused of shooting, killing 31-year-old Santos Cedillo.

The incident happened Sept. 20 in the 1400 block of Somerset Road on the city's south side.

Police said Alvarado has distinct facial tattoos and anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (210) 207-7635.