Police search for suspect accused of deadly hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are still searching for a suspect who crashed into a 20-year-old woman and took off.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers says the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 on north bound US 281 North.

Police said the woman was found lying in the middle lane of 281, unresponsive with a broken right leg. She was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.