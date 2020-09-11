Police search for man accused of robbing Cricket Mobile employee at gunpoint

Police said the suspect walked into the store and motioned the clerk to stay quiet by placing a finger over his mouth.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Cricket Mobile.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Cricket Mobile on 1139 SE Military Drive.

Police said the suspect walked into the store and motioned the clerk to stay quiet by placing a finger over his mouth.

The clerk was helping customers, but asked the suspect "if he was serious."

The suspect then took out a handgun and told her he was only there for the money. He demanded the victim hand over the cash, and she obligated, police said.

The suspect walked out of the store and took off on foot.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.