Police search for driver who hit, killed 26-year-old man

The victim, identified as Antonio Marquez, was killed in the 2100 block of East Loop 1604 South.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding the driver responsible for hitting, killing a 26-year-old man.

The victim, identified as Antonio Marquez, was killed in the 2100 block of East Loop 1604 South around 11:50 a.m. Thursday, April 16.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene without stopping to render aid. Police believe the driver was in a 2015 maroon Toyota Avalon four door sedan.

SAPD expect there to be front right damage, side damage and a missing passenger side mirror on the vehicle.

Marquez was taken to a nearby hospital, but later passed away.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest.