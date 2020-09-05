SAN ANTONIO — An official with the San Antonio Police Department said that officers "have a good idea of who the shooter is" in a shooting that happened on the west side Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for SAPD, two men were hanging out in the back room of a home in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.

It is believed that some sort of argument took place between the two men and it escalated, becoming physical. Police say the fight continued to escalate and one of the men shot the other multiple times in the stomach before leaving the house.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation continues.