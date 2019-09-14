San Antonio Police say they are investigating the discovery of an unidentified male victim on the city's northeast side on Saturday morning as a homicide, and a 26-year-old suspect is currently in custody.

SAPD Spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers were near the 1900 block of Austin Highway at around 8 a.m. when they were "flagged down by an individual" who said they had information on someone who was potentially murdered in the area. Officers began to look, and eventually found the victim near a residence.

They also soon discovered Juan Fragosa, who was brought in for questioning and eventually arrested after police found "there was enough probable cause to arrest him for murder."

Rodriguez said a potential motive is still being investigated, but SAPD believes Fragosa – who has a criminal history mostly peppered with charges of possession, as well as theft and forgery – and the victim knew each other. She added that the murder may have occurred several days ago.