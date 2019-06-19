SAN ANTONIO — Norma Pacheco was killed, burned, and then dumped in a field, police say. Her family is talking about the heinous murder for the first time to KENS 5.

Pacheco's daughter Lori Cantu is heartbroken. "Not only did they take somebody away from us, they hurt us," she said.

Investigators still don't know who killed her, or why.

"They hurt us," she said. "And the ones who suffer the most are their kids."

The 24-year-old and her younger other sisters are suffering. "I see my sisters and they look like my mom," Cantu said. "I really want justice to be served for them."

In April, their mom's body was found in a field in northwest Bexar County near Government Canyon. At the time, investigators couldn't identify her because Pacehco's body was so badly burned and decomposed. Cantu said the family did try to file a missing persons report around the time her mother's body was found.

Two months later, sheriff's deputies released this sketch. Cantu knew it was her mom, because they hadn't heard from her for weeks. "It was especially hard, not having our dad around," she said.

Cantu said her dad was also murdered years ago, and they still don't know what happened to him. Now, they are going through the same thing with their mom.

"We don't know anything," she said. "And that is what hurts us the most, knowing they were just taken."

The family will have a vigil on Thursday night near Guadalupe Plaza. They also have established a GoFundMe account to help cover expenses.

