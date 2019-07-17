SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say two people were arrested from a north side San Antonio home Wednesday after apparent "target practice" resulted in a neighbor almost being struck by a bullet than entered her home.

Initial reports indicated that 12 people had been arrested. San Antonio police said Thursday that just two people: Christina Marie Hottle, 35, and David Ledbetter Ferrill, 22, were arrested. Hottle faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and more. Ledbetter Ferrill was charged with deadly conduct.

SAPD Sergeant Don Gatten said the neighbor was not injured.

"Praise God, because she was actually sitting in the kitchen area, and had just gotten up when that bullet came through where she was sitting at," Sgt. Gatten said. "She could have been killed."

Police say two rifles and a handgun were found in the residence at Rustic Lane and Sandstone, which has a history of law enforcement visits. An unknown amount of methamphetamine was also found. Police recovered four pipe bombs and a grenade. The SAPD Bomb Squad was called to handle the explosives.

"It is a problem house we've had for awhile," Gatten said.

Longtime neighbor Carole Chernesky has lived in the area for more than 40 years. "Very scary," she said. "A lot of trouble. I don't like trouble."

