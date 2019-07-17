SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say 12 people were arrested from a northwest-San Antonio home Wednesday – some of them on felony drug charges – after apparent "target practice" resulted in a neighbor almost being struck by a bullet than entered her home.

Authorities say she wasn't injured.

Police say two rifles and a handgun were found in the residence, which has a history of law enforcement visits. An unknown amount of methamphetamine was also found, along with pipe bombs currently being examined by SAPD's bomb squad.

At least half a dozen police units could be seen outside the home Thursday evening shortly before 6 p.m. None of the suspects have been identified by authorities.