ORANGE, Texas — A Father is being charged in the "violent death" of his 2-year-old daughter after police say he killed her Tuesday at a home in Orange.

Sources close to the investigation say he was trying to "destroy a microchip" when he killed the child.

Police arrived at the scene at about 11:14 a.m. and discovered the girl in the home and arrested the father, Yovahnis Rogue, 26, according to Captain Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department.

Rogue is being charged with capital murder Enmon said in a news release.

He did not confirm the cause of death but did say it was a "violent death."

A neighbor called police and alerted them to the crime.

The incident, in the 500 block of Azalea Avenue, was reported at about 11:15 a.m.

A medic confirmed to 12News that the call came in as a stabbing.