A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after police say he stole a car from a woman at gunpoint.

The San Antonio Police Department says that the incident started around 4:30 p.m. at the Crestwood Estates mobile home park and ended around 7 p.m. at the same place. The mobile home park is located at 12800 Applewhite Road.

Police say that the boy carjacked the woman and met up with his girlfriend. They said he abandoned the vehicle and hid somewhere in the area.

In all, 10 officers, a K-9, and a chopper searched for the teen. They eventually found him hiding under one of the homes with his gun. Police were able to pull him out and arrest him. A resident who didn't want to be named says that she witnessed an officer with his gun running to one of the homes.

"It's a quiet place, and then we see all the cops. We had to come out here to see what was going on," she said.

The teen is facing a charge of aggravated robbery. Police say that the girlfriend was not charged because she was not involved in the carjacking.

