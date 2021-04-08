Officer identified after being shot at Watercolor Apartments, suspect still on the loose

Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez sustained major injuries, according to police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for an armed suspect who shot at two officers at the Watercolor Apartment Homes on Wednesday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the complex in the 5900 block of Weber Road. Police were dispatched for a disturbance in progress. When then they arrived, police said the subject opened fire on the officers, striking one several times.

The officer who was struck has now been identified as Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez. He was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment. Police said he is in stable condition.

Dominguez is a 20 year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Caravelle Parkway has been closed by police as they investigate the scene.

In the meantime, police are looking for 20-year-old Joshua Powell. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. A blue alert has been issued for Powell. He is said to be driving a green 1999 Buick Regal. Powell was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants, has dreadlocks and tattoos on his left arm.