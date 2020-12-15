Police respond to accidental shooting involving two related teens

One of the victims was transported to the hospital in critical condition from the scene off South Zarzamora Street, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is in critical condition after becoming the victim of an accidental shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora Street on the city's southside.

According to preliminary information released by SAPD, it was an accidental shooting between family members, both people being between 14 to 16 years old.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, police believe one of the teens was showing the firearm to someone when it went off. The shooter has been detained while police investigate.