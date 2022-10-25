Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says

People at the McDonald's thought it was an active shooter when they heard gunfire. A customer in the drive-through said one scared employee jumped in her car.

HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.

When the officer got there, the panhandler had smashed the windshield of a woman’s car with a flagpole. The officer tried to approach the man who then pulled out a knife and charged him, police said.

The officer shot and killed the man.

Some people at the McDonald's thought it was an active shooter when they heard gunfire and saw a window at the restaurant shatter.

“I was in the drive-thru when I heard the shots fired," customer Lisa Eicher said.

She said one frightened employee jumped into her car during the chaos.

“As soon as I saw the McDonald’s workers rushing out and I saw the fear in their eyes – I knew it was right here and we needed to get away quickly," Eicher told us. “I’m thankful everyone in there was safe and I am safe and no one else got hurt”

Family members identified the man as Alfredo Gonzalez, 26. They said he showed up at their home aggressively demanding to be let in shortly before the shooting.

According to the family, Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug issues and they were heartbroken that his life ended this way.

Slinkard said the officer involved in the shooting is a one-year veteran of the force and will be on administrative leave as per standard procedure as the investigation is done.