GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A police officer has died in a shooting in unincorporated Snellville, Gwinnett County Police said.

He has been identified as Gwinnett Police Officer Antwan Toney. He just celebrated his 30th birthday a few days ago and would have celebrated his third anniversary with the department in six days, according to Gwinnett Police.

Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School.Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sgt. Jake Smith with Gwinnett County Police said the officer was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked at Crumps Landing and White Road near Shiloh Middle School in Snellville.

As Toney and the other officer approached, they were shot at from inside the suspect vehicle. One of those shots hit Toney, according to Gwinnett Police. The other responding officers returned fire and pulled him to cover.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and it is unknown if anyone in the car was struck by return fire, according to police.

The shooter has been described by witnesses as a black male, about 6 feet tall with long dreadlocks, wearing green sweat pants and a gray T shirt.

Officer Toney was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville where he died as a result of his injuries. Gwinnett Police Sgt. Jake Smith said the bullet did not hit his vest.

Witnesses said four people fled from the scene. Officers found the suspect car crashed a short distance away, at the intersection of Ross Road and Calumet Farm Lane.

Right now, officers, SWAT and K9 units are checking buildings and nearby wooded areas.

The situation is still active at this time.

"We are asking anyone who saw anything or knows anything to call 911," Smith said.

This is the fourth officer-involved shootings this week. Three people have died -- two suspects and Gwinnett Police officer Toney.

The first shooting on Thursday happened in Monroe where investigators said a man pointed a fake submachine gun at two officers. One of them responded by shooting the man in the chest. The suspect was just blocks from a local community college.

The suspect later died at the hospital.

About two hours later, on I-75 in Bartow County, a Georgia State trooper pulled over a woman for driving too slowly in the left lane. He called for backup after spotting meth and gun in the car. He put the woman and a man riding with her in handcuffs. But it turns out the man was wanted for a parole violation.

The man allegedly had a gun hidden on his back and turned around to shoot the trooper whose bullet-proof vest ultimately saved him. But the shooter was ultimately killed when two officers returned fire.

Police also responded to an officer-involved shooting in Richmond.

The Terrell County shooting that happened just before midnight brought the total cases of shootings involving police or deputies in Georgia up to 75. The total for all of 2017 was 97.

