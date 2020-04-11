Deputies shot and killed 55-year-old suspect on far west side, BCSO says

After reviewing body cam footage, Sheriff Javier Salazar said two deputies were being threatened right before they fired shots at the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting involving a 55-year-old suspect who was shot and killed by deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on the city's far west side.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, BCSO got a call from a 22-year-old man who was trying to move out of a house in a gated neighborhood, West Oak Estates, in the 3000 block of Talley Road, outside Loop 1604. He wanted help from law enforcement because there was a parting of ways which caused him to call, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working an officer involved shooting at the 3000 block of Talley Road. Sheriff Javier Salazar will be providing details shortly, follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/nxnDOX7rsz — Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (@BexarCoSheriff) November 4, 2020

In an update from the scene, Salazar said he reviewed the body camera footage from deputies. He said deputies told the 22-year-old they could not take active involvement in taking items, but that they were there to keep the peace.

The young man returned to the deputies and told them there was a shotgun in plain view, which gave him pause. When deputies went to the open garage, they saw a 55-year-old man crouching near a car in the dark. Deputies called out to him and used flashlights to see him. The said it appeared had a hand out of view and made a movement as if he was pulling a gun from holster.

Salazar said the two deputies - a 10-year veteran and a 4-year veteran - gave commands as they backed out of the garage. As they retreated, Salazar said, it appeared they turned toward the backyard and the suspect came out of the garage with a handgun in air demanding them to leave.

According to Salazar, the deputies said they were going to leave, but they were cornered. They asked the man to lower his weapon and he appeared to be pointing his gun at them before the deputies fired at him.