Police need your help finding murder suspect who shot woman in head while driving

It happened two weeks ago on Saturday, September 16.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help in finding the suspect who shot a woman in the head, killing her while she was driving.

This happened on Saturday, September 16 at the intersection of Panuco and Buena Vista Road near W Commerce Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Police found the victim, 30-year-old Alexis Trevino in her SUV, shot twice in the back of her head. Officers believe when Trevino was shot, it caused her to crash her SUV.

She later died at the hospital.

Police have no description or information on the suspect who fired the shots.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

