CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The murder of a 17-year-old girl in north Charlotte started as a robbery, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Three people were arrested in connection with Alysha Johnson's homicide. It happened around 3 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street.

CMPD identified the suspects as 17-year-old Juan Zamora, 16-year-old Andy Garcia, and a 15-year-old juvenile who was not identified due to her age.

All three suspects were charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

(L-R): Juan Zamora, Andy Garcia

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff's Office

When officers got to the scene Monday afternoon, they found Johnson had been shot. She was pronounced dead by Medic.

On Tuesday, NBC Charlotte talked with Deante Walker, Johnson's boyfriend, about the tragedy.

"You killed my girlfriend. You killed someone that was my other half," he said.

Walker said Johnson wanted to be a nurse or lawyer, and they were supposed to move into their own apartment next month.

"Hopefully, I see her in my dreams so we can talk," he added.

Deante Walker and Alysha Johnson

Deante Walker

NBC Charlotte spoke with Walker's grandmother, Evelyn Poe, on Monday shortly after the shooting happened.

"She got shot eight times," said Poe. "They told her, asked her give it up or something. They said she wouldn't give it up and next thing they start shooting."

Poe was in shock.

"I couldn't drive because I was at work. Then I got up here and I see all this tape and I couldn't believe it. She wasn't nothing, but 17," she said.

CMPD found the suspects near the area where Johnson was found. They were immediately taken into custody.

"The community stepped up in a big way and provided us with very good descriptions," said Major Dave Robinson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators have not said who pulled the trigger. According to the police report, Johnson did not know the shooter.

CMPD said this was the 56th homicide in Charlotte so far this year.

"That could've been one of my grandkids," said Teresa Sullivan, a Charlotte resident. "There's a lot of emotions going through me to see all this young lady's family just hurting and crying, just why?"

A GoFundMe account was set up to help pay for Johnson's funeral.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Editor's note: CMPD initially identified the juvenile suspect as a male. An updated press release was issued on Tuesday, June 18.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

Two suspects in deadly house fire identified; search underway for body in Catawba River

How early do you really need to get to the airport?

'You can hold onto the memory' | Police officer's daughter makes teddy bears for families of fallen