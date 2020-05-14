Police: Man barricaded in home on far east side

Officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant after midnight in the home east of Kirby.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are on the scene of an apparent standoff that began overnight in a home on the far east side of San Antonio.

According to San Antonio Police Department officers on the scene, located in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek, an arrest warrant was signed. They've been at the home, just east of Kirby and north of Binz-Engleman Road, for several hours. As of 5:30 a.m., the man police were trying to arrest was still inside.

Police can be heard saying on a loud speaker, "Come out with your hands up. We have you surrounded."