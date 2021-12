They're asking the public to stay away from the area. The scene is located in the 1300 block of Wheatley Avenue, south of Martin Luther King Drive.

Police are monitoring a disturbance with a possible barricaded person on the city's east side. They're asking the public to stay away from the area.

The scene is located in the 1300 block of Wheatley Avenue on the city’s east side, south of Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said, "For safety reasons, we ask that you please stay clear of this area."