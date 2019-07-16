BARCELONA, Spain — A Colombian man was arrested at a Barcelona airport after police said he tried to smuggle about $34,000 worth of cocaine under his toupee.

The Spanish National Police tweeted a side-by-side photo of the man with one picture showing the man wearing an ill-fitting toupee and the other allegedly showing a wrapped package of cocaine on his head. The man's eyes are concealed in both images.

USA Today said police found the package contained more than a pound of cocaine.

"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers," Barcelona police said in a statement Tuesday.

CNN said the man was questioned by police, who noticed he looked nervous walking through security after flying in from Bogota. The news outlet said the man was arrested at the end of June.

La Vanguardia in Barcelona said the man was charged with a crime against public health.