Ruben Esquivel, a 33-year-old Hispanic man, has been arrested after Edgewood ISD police say that he threatened to kill employees at a school on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Esquivel was at Gardendale Elementary on the west-side when he began yelling and screaming at an employee, who was so scared for her safety that she didn’t want to pick up the phone and call police because she was afraid that the suspect would escalate his violent threats.

The school employee told police that Esquivel yelled, “I will f***ing kill everyone,” and, “I’m not scared to go to prison.”

Later, Esquivel himself called police and, according to the report, “threatened to kill everyone until he himself is killed.”

Esquivel is charged with making a terroristic threat in a public face to a public servant.

