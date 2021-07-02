Police: Man stabbed outside of his east-side home

Officers said the victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed in the hand on Morningview Drive, near Martin Luther King Dr. and I-10 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man became injured Saturday night outside his east-side home when another man stabbed him in the hand, police said. The suspect got away before officers from the San Antonio Police Department arrived.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Morningview Drive near I-10 and Martin Luther King Drive.

When police and other first responders made it to the scene, they found a man in his 30s with a severe laceration to his hand.

The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the victim was outside of his home when a suspect came up, and assaulted him by stabbing him in the hand with a pocket knife.

If you have any information that can help police with this case, you're urged to contact them. You can call (210) 207-SAPD (7273) or use this form to send an anonymous tip to the San Antonio Police Department.

Another option is to text the keyword SATIP and your message to 847411 (Tip411).