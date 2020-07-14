Police: Man stabbed after fighting with wife

Investigators believe the woman stabbed her husband and said there were two other people in the house at the time, a child and the victim's father.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he was stabbed by his wife on the south side overnight.

Police got the call around 4:30 a.m. and when they arrived to a house in the 1400 block of San Acacia, near Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue, they found the victim with stab wounds to his arm and chest.

Investigators said there were two other people in the house at the time - a child and the victim's father.

The man, who is possibly in his late 20's or early 30's, was rushed to Brooks Army Medical Center.