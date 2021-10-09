Police: Man killed while walking with girlfriend on southwest side

The couple was walking when two men approached them and got into an argument that led to the man being shot, investigators said. The shooter got away.

SAN ANTONIO — –

A San Antonio man died during an argument with two men early Friday morning. According to police, the man and his girlfriend were walking to their apartment on South General McMullen Drive when the man was shot.

Around 2:30 a.m. at the Winston Square Apartments near Kennedy Park, the victim got into an argument with two other men and at some point one of those men pulled a gun and fired, investigators said. The man died at the scene.