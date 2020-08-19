Police: Man shot while sleeping

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while he was sleeping - and police believe he may have been an unintended target.
Around 12:40 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Olive Street, a few blocks east of the Alamodome.
According to investigators, an officer was working a call not far from there when he heard shots ring out. Shortly after, police began receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area and then got a call for a gunshot wound victim.
Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was asleep when he was shot in the ankle by a bullet that went through his house during the shooting. Has was transported to Brooks Army Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Police found shell casings of both large and small caliber found at the scene. They do not believe that the victim’s home was the intended target, but they do believe a nearby house may have been since they have responded to several calls previously, including a shooting within the past year.