Police: Man shot while sleeping

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while he was sleeping - and police believe he may have been an unintended target.

Around 12:40 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Olive Street, a few blocks east of the Alamodome.

According to investigators, an officer was working a call not far from there when he heard shots ring out. Shortly after, police began receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area and then got a call for a gunshot wound victim.

Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, was asleep when he was shot in the ankle by a bullet that went through his house during the shooting. Has was transported to Brooks Army Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.