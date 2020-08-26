Police: Man shot on city's northeast side while walking with a child

Officers focused their search on an apartment building near Perrin Beitel Road, but so far no one has been caught.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to track down whoever shot a man who was walking with a child on the northeast side Tuesday night.

The victim was found just after 9 p.m. in the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Road ith a gunshot wound to the stomach. The child was not hurt.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was still in the area with an AK-47. At one point, San Antonio Police Department officers surrounded an apartment building nearby where they believed the suspect was hiding.

SAPD immediately shut down the immediate roadways nearest to the scene and officers were ordered to put on their tactical gear.