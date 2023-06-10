Police questioning woman after they believe she was inside home where man found shot to death, SAPD says

A woman who lived at the home has been detained for questioning.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is facing tough questions after a man is found shot to death on the east side late Thursday, according to San Antonio Police.

Officials say she was inside a home where the victim died overnight on Denver Boulevard near 1-37 around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called for a cutting in progress and when they arrived found a man dead with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was also found with several cuts on both arms.

The woman who lived at the home has been detained for questioning as police believe she was able to witness the crime.