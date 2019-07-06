HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot Friday morning by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend outside an immigration office in Greenspoint.

This happened at about 9:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Gears Road.

Commander Steve Spears with the Houston Police Department said the man and woman were followed by the ex-boyfriend to the parking lot of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building.

Spears said the two men got into an altercation and struggled over a weapon.

The current boyfriend was shot once in the chest. Police said he is expected to survive.

A security guard was able to detain the ex-boyfriend until police arrived.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw roses scattered across the parking lot.

Roses at the scene of domestic shooting in Greenspoint

Air 11

