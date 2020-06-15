Police: Man shoots landlord's son who was sitting in a truck

Witnesses heard arguing before a 44-year-old man was shot while sitting in his truck, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is under arrest for a shooting Sunday night on the south side that sent one man to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police they heard arguing before the shooting, which happened just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Arlington Court.

Andrew Mendoza, 33, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man who was sitting in his truck.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim who was uncooperative with officers, was sitting in his truck in a parking lot when he was shot in the leg by Mendoza.

Witnesses told police the suspect was running away eastbound on Arlington Court, holding a gun. They told police the man who was shot is a landlord's son.