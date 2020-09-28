Police: Man shoots himself in the head and survives, after telling them he was wanted

Someone called police after seeing Darrin Hall, 43, sitting in the middle of the road. After they tried talking to him, he picked up a handgun and shot himself.

SAN ANTONIO — A man shot himself in the head, and survived, while police tried to get him to put down a handgun, according to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report.

The northeast side shooting happened at the intersection of Old O'Connor Road and O'Connor Road on Saturday shortly after 7 p.m. about a half mile away from I-35.

Police said they received a call for a man sitting in the middle of the street. When they arrived, they said Darrin Hall, 43, was sitting in the grassy area near the roadway. Hall told police he was wanted and that police were looking for him. They confirmed Hall had two felony warrants. He was then "given commands" and then was observed picking up a handgun from between his legs and pointed it at his head, the preliminary report said.

According to SAPD, the officers "attempted to talk to him separating him from the weapon. After several moments, he shot himself."

Hall was responsive and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. He was booked by proxy for the two outstanding warrants.