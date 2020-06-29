Police: Man arrested for shooting at the RIM on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the RIM on Saturday night.
Dontrey Rashaud Peoples, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.
Officers from the San Antonio Police Department were called out to Tribute Apartments, located at 5810 Worth Parkway, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, near Outdoor World. They said Peoples had an argument with three people at the apartment complex's pool.
According to a SAPD preliminary report, one of the people Peoples was with began to run away from him and he pursued her. Investigators said he fired multiple shots - three rounds struck a building, where the other two people were standing and debris from the gunshots hitting the building hit those people.
Police on the scene said the woman Peoples shot at appeared intoxicated and would not cooperate with the investigation. They also said Peoples appeared intoxicated and would not cooperate with their investigation.