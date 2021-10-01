Police: Man arrested for abducting jogger in Brackenridge Park

Brandyn Alexander Garcia, 29, is accused of abducting the woman on Monday at gunpoint.

SAN ANTONIO — A 29-year-old man is under arrest, accused of abducting a jogger at gunpoint in Brackenridge Park on Monday, police said. Brandyn Alexander Garcia was booked in the Bexar County Jail on Thursday on numerous charges.

Investigators said Garcia abducted the woman near East Mulberry Avenue and Avenue A. Garcia is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Sexual Assault, among other charges.

His total bonds equal $400,000. Garcia's criminal history shows arrests dating back to 2011 for theft and assault.