On Friday night, the San Antonio Police Department announced that they’ve made arrest in the murder case of 68-year-old Robert Esparza.

SAPD arrested suspect Benito Menesess, 47, on Friday and charged him with murder. He will be booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Esparza was found dead in his south-side home two weeks ago. Police say that he died of blunt force trauma.

You can watch when police officers escorted Menesess into an SAPD vehicle and police held a press conference about the arrest here:

