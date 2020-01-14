SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for two suspects who they say robbed a 53-year-old man at a downtown hotel.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on 600 East Market Street.

Police said a female suspect walked up to the man and asked to borrow their cell phone.

That's when a male suspect approached the man, displayed a weapon and demanded money, police said.

Authorities said the victim "briefly struggled" with the suspects and they fled the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.