SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old was shot in the arm following a confrontation with two men in the 8000 block of Stalemate Cove, near Alamo Ranch on the city's northwest side.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the 17-year-old boy and a young woman were arguing in a front yard when they were approached by two men.

There was a struggle between the 17-year-old and the two men, who are believed to be in their late teens/early 20s; one of the suspects produced a gun and shot the 17-year-old in the arm.

The teen ran off, as did the two suspects.

Police are looking for the suspects who remain at large.