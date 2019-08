SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s-30s was taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds after a fight broke out inside of an apartment on the city's northeast side.

According to San Antonio Police, a fight broke out inside of an apartment at the Horizon Apartments just after 12 a.m. Friday.

The stabbing victims had a few stab wounds to his upper torso, but was in stable condition.

Police are now looking for the two men that ran away from the scene.