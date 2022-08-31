Police looking for teen who shot woman in Leon Valley

The suspect is said to be a 16 year old who ran from the scene. He was wearing a black bandana, white shorts and a white shirt.

SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to Evers Road on Tuesday where a woman was shot while sitting her car.

Leon Valley Police said the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. They were told a woman was shot in the neck and thumb at point blank range while sitting in her vehicle.

She was taken to University Hospital in an known condition.

