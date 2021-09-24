Police looking for suspect wanted on Injury to the Elderly charge

Police are looking for Kimberly Rae Koenigstein, who is also a person of interest in a homicide, according to a news release.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help finding a woman wanted on a charge of Injury to the Elderly.

Police are looking for Kimberly Rae Koenigstein, who is also a person of interest in a homicide, according to a news release.

The release said officers were sent to a home on Sept. 17 for a disturbance that escalated into a victim being assaulted.

Koenigstein was last seen in a 2004 single cab dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck with New Jersey license plates, police said.