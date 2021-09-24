Police looking for suspect wanted on Injury to the Elderly charge

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help finding a woman wanted on a charge of Injury to the Elderly.
Police are looking for Kimberly Rae Koenigstein, who is also a person of interest in a homicide, according to a news release.
The release said officers were sent to a home on Sept. 17 for a disturbance that escalated into a victim being assaulted.
Koenigstein was last seen in a 2004 single cab dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck with New Jersey license plates, police said.
If you have any information on Koenigstein is asked to call SAPD Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.